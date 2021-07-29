Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

