Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.73. 241,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,342. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

