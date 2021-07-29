Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.