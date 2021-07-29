Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

