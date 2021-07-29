Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lear were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Lear by 0.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lear by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $170.00 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.72. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

