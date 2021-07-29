Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Universal Display by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $220.44 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.