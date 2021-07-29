Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $165.21 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.85.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAH. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 617,348 shares of company stock worth $104,071,302. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

