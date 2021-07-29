Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.73 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AECOM were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

