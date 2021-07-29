Utah Retirement Systems Buys 700 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chegg were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

