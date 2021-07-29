Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Usio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

