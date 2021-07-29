US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 58,898.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,017,770 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

