US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.04 million.

ECOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

