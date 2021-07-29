Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells $10,850.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Pat Obara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,433.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.