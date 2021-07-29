Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Sells $10,850.00 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Pat Obara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $10,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,433.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.43.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
