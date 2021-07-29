UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $17.06 on Thursday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

TIGR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

