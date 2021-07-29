Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $165.16 and last traded at $157.31, with a volume of 4397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.61.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

