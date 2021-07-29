Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.