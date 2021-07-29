Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unitronix stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Unitronix has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.71.
About Unitronix
