Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Update

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unitronix stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Unitronix has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.71.

Get Unitronix alerts:

About Unitronix

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Unitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.