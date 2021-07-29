United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. 9,870,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.