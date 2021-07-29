United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMC. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

