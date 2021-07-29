United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 956,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

