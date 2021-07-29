United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $34.67 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.89.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.02 on Monday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.