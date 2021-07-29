Unifty (NIF) Achieves Market Cap of $22.37 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Unifty has a total market cap of $22.37 million and $233,865.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $21.37 or 0.00053472 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,076 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

