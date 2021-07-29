Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 136.1% in July

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UNICY opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

