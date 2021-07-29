UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

