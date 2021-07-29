UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
UMB Financial has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.
In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $779,299. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.