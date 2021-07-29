UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €795.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €795.00 ($935.29) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €705.27 ($829.73).

EPA MC opened at €688.20 ($809.65) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a fifty day moving average of €661.00.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

