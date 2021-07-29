UBS Group AG Takes Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

SLVO opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.