UBS Group AG Sells 43,049 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

