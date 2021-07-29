UBS Group AG Invests $83,000 in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

INDT opened at $67.93 on Thursday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

