UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $459.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

