UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 2,752 Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27. Procure Space ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

