UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

ISSC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market cap of $123.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

