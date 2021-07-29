Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Announces Earnings Results

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.700-$6.800 EPS.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $491.37. 227,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.40.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.