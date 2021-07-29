Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.40.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.84. 3,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.