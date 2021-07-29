Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Ratan Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 3.5% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Twilio worth $31,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.58.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.88. 23,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,441. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

