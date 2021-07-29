Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,688. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $980.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

