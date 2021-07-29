Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.