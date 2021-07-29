Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,077 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

ROST stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

