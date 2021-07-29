Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 184,515 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,515 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

OTCMKTS:MAACU opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

