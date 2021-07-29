Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 45,658 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 253,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $2,017,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,341,000 after buying an additional 563,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.