Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,918,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Gogo by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 226,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 176,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOGO opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

