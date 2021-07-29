Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cimpress by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress stock opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

