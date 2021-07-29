Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 20,784 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOMO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 249,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $13,117,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $11,295,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $88.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.97. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

