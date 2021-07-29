Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 63,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.