TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 847,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

