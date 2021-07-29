Trustmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

