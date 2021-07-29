Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trupanion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

