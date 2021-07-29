Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $57,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.39 and a beta of 1.91.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.
