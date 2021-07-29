Truist Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.55 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

RLMD stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,878,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

