Truist Securiti Weighs in on Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.