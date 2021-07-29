Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $691.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.55. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

