Truist Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.05.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.27. 2,538,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,925. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,681,000 after buying an additional 1,534,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

